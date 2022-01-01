About this product
Highlights:
-Height: 17.5 inches
-Joint size: 14mm female
-Base Width: 5"
-Bong
-4" 18mm To 14mm Diffused Downstem
-Includes 14mm Male Bowl
-Decals
-Splashguard
-Clear Glass
-Thick Glass
-Scientific Glass
-Flared Mouthpiece
-Beaker
-Removable Downstem
-Ufo Perc
-Ice Catcher
-Dome Splashguard
