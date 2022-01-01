About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 2 Inches
- Width: 2.5 Inches
- Grinder
- Strategically Placed Metal Teeth
- Four Pieces
- Pollen Catcher
- Scraper Included
- Choice Of Color
- Built-In Screen
- Aluminum Construction
- Easy-Twist Sections
- Magnetic Top
- Height: 2 Inches
- Width: 2.5 Inches
- Grinder
- Strategically Placed Metal Teeth
- Four Pieces
- Pollen Catcher
- Scraper Included
- Choice Of Color
- Built-In Screen
- Aluminum Construction
- Easy-Twist Sections
- Magnetic Top
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!