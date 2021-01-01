Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

"24kt Gold and Silver" Fumed Pipe

Buy Here

About this product

Highlights:

- Dan rushin spoon
- 24k gold & silver fumed glass
- Blue tubing
- Tobacco bowl
- Fumed pipe
- Glass hand pipe
- Heady glass
- Heavy glass
- Made in the USA!
- American glass
- Deep bowl
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!