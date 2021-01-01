About this product

The taster is Jane West's collaborative one-hitter design, made by Grav Labs. This is a discreet, on-the-go pipe which can easily fit inside your pocket or bag.



The freshest color scheme in the Jane West collection, mint green has become a fan favorite. Made of premium quality borosilicate glass, the pipe is a concealable 3 inches long, conveniently sized for low profile use.



Highlights:



- Length: 3 inches

- 12 x 2 mm borosilicate glass tubing

- Roll-stop feet to prevent spills

- Reinforced, angle tooled mouth and bowl

- Premium colored glass

- Ergonomic grip

- Sleek white Jane West decal

- Designed by Jane West, manufactured by Grav Labs



About Jane West:

Jane West’s eponymous cannabis-focused lifestyle brand is designed to make the plant’s incredible benefits accessible to everyday women.



Led by the high-profile personality behind Edible Events and Women Grow, Jane West continues to shift the cannabis paradigm with a curated collection of thoughtfully designed accessories, home goods, brand collaborations, and lifestyle content that elevate the user experience.