The taster is Jane West's collaborative one-hitter design, made by Grav Labs. This is a discreet, on-the-go pipe which can easily fit inside your pocket or bag.
The freshest color scheme in the Jane West collection, mint green has become a fan favorite. Made of premium quality borosilicate glass, the pipe is a concealable 3 inches long, conveniently sized for low profile use.
Highlights:
- Length: 3 inches
- 12 x 2 mm borosilicate glass tubing
- Roll-stop feet to prevent spills
- Reinforced, angle tooled mouth and bowl
- Premium colored glass
- Ergonomic grip
- Sleek white Jane West decal
- Designed by Jane West, manufactured by Grav Labs
About Jane West:
Jane West’s eponymous cannabis-focused lifestyle brand is designed to make the plant’s incredible benefits accessible to everyday women.
Led by the high-profile personality behind Edible Events and Women Grow, Jane West continues to shift the cannabis paradigm with a curated collection of thoughtfully designed accessories, home goods, brand collaborations, and lifestyle content that elevate the user experience.
