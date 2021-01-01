About this product

The hottest pipe in town, the chili pepper glass spoon is hand-blown in sunny Los Angeles, California. Sure to spice up your stash, the chili has an inside out glass exterior with a deep bowl for dry herb. At 4" length, this pipe is a perfect portable pepper!



Highlights:



- Made by Glassheads in the U.S.A.

- Multiple Colors available

- Made from quality borosilicate glass

- 4" length

- Easy to clean

- Carb hole on the left side of the bowl

- Made for dry herbs

- Deep bowl for full draws

- Unmarked glass

- Thick glass

- Portable- carry it anywhere!