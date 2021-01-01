Loading…
Stash Lab Technologies

4" Fritted Chili Pepper Themed Hand Pipe- Assorted Colors

The hottest pipe in town, the chili pepper glass spoon is hand-blown in sunny Los Angeles, California. Sure to spice up your stash, the chili has an inside out glass exterior with a deep bowl for dry herb. At 4" length, this pipe is a perfect portable pepper!

- Made by Glassheads in the U.S.A.
- Multiple Colors available
- Made from quality borosilicate glass
- 4" length
- Easy to clean
- Carb hole on the left side of the bowl
- Made for dry herbs
- Deep bowl for full draws
- Unmarked glass
- Thick glass
- Portable- carry it anywhere!
