Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Includes slider for easy product loading and ashing
- Helps keep your stash lit/wind resistant
- Heavy-duty rubber seal
- Reusable glass blunt
- Bulk quantity discounts
- Scientific glass
- Clear glass
- Discrete & portable on-the-go pipe
- Cost-effective, durable, highly convenient
- Flared mouthpiece
- Grav decal on every piece
- Handheld
- Branded Glass
* Decal colors may vary, clear glass is guaranteed.
- Includes slider for easy product loading and ashing
- Helps keep your stash lit/wind resistant
- Heavy-duty rubber seal
- Reusable glass blunt
- Bulk quantity discounts
- Scientific glass
- Clear glass
- Discrete & portable on-the-go pipe
- Cost-effective, durable, highly convenient
- Flared mouthpiece
- Grav decal on every piece
- Handheld
- Branded Glass
* Decal colors may vary, clear glass is guaranteed.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!