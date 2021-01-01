About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 4 inches
- Hammer style bubbler
- Colored glass
- Made in the USA
- Scientific glass
- X-Cut diffused downstem
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Deep bowl
- Fixed downstem
- Thick glass
- Frosted glass
- Choice of color
- Height: 4 inches
- Hammer style bubbler
- Colored glass
- Made in the USA
- Scientific glass
- X-Cut diffused downstem
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Deep bowl
- Fixed downstem
- Thick glass
- Frosted glass
- Choice of color
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!