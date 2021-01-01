About this product

A contemporary take on a smoking classic, the Jane West steamroller delivers enormous draws. Distinguished by its iconic design, the pipe features ergonomic finger rests, a large carb hole, and a lifted exterior bowl. Additionally, the steamroller has a unique inverted mouthpiece and built-in roll stop feet.



Made of premium quality borosilicate glass, you can be sure this steamroller is built to last. At 4 inches long, it is discreet and fits comfortably in your purse or pocket!



Highlights:



- Length: 4 inches

- Carb Placement: front and center

- 16 x 2.5 mm borosilicate glass tubing

- Large lifted exterior funnel bowl

- Inverted mouthpiece

- Ergonomic grip and finger rest

- Built-in glass feet prevent rolling

- Deep bowl

- Sleek white Jane West decal

- Designed by Jane West, made by Grav Labs



About Jane West:

Jane West’s eponymous cannabis-focused lifestyle brand is designed to make the plant’s incredible benefits accessible to everyday women.



Led by the high-profile personality behind Edible Events and Women Grow, Jane West continues to shift the cannabis paradigm with a curated collection of thoughtfully designed accessories, home goods, brand collaborations, and lifestyle content that elevate the user experience.