A contemporary take on a smoking classic, the Jane West steamroller delivers enormous draws. Distinguished by its iconic design, the pipe features ergonomic finger rests, a large carb hole, and a lifted exterior bowl. Additionally, the steamroller has a unique inverted mouthpiece and built-in roll stop feet.
Made of premium quality borosilicate glass, you can be sure this steamroller is built to last. At 4 inches long, it is discreet and fits comfortably in your purse or pocket!
Highlights:
- Length: 4 inches
- Carb Placement: front and center
- 16 x 2.5 mm borosilicate glass tubing
- Large lifted exterior funnel bowl
- Inverted mouthpiece
- Ergonomic grip and finger rest
- Built-in glass feet prevent rolling
- Deep bowl
- Sleek white Jane West decal
- Designed by Jane West, made by Grav Labs
About Jane West:
Jane West’s eponymous cannabis-focused lifestyle brand is designed to make the plant’s incredible benefits accessible to everyday women.
Led by the high-profile personality behind Edible Events and Women Grow, Jane West continues to shift the cannabis paradigm with a curated collection of thoughtfully designed accessories, home goods, brand collaborations, and lifestyle content that elevate the user experience.
