Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

45˚ 14mm Reclaimer

Highlights:

Highlights:

- Joint size: 14mm
- Male joint
- 14mm to 14mm adapter
- 45 degree Joint
- Branded glass
- Scientific glass reclaimer
- Reclaim cap and keck clip Included
- Made in the USA
- Clear glass
