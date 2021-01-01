About this product

The eccentric polka dot peace pipe of your dreams has arrived. This 4.5 inch pipe sports beautiful speckled colored glass and is marked by a detailed inside-out slime cane. Handmade in Savannah Georgia, this work of art is a great piece sure to make your dreams come true!



Highlights:



- 4.5 inch measured pipe

- Iridescent speckled design

- Colored glass

- Made for dry herbs

- Deep bowl for full draws

- Intricate iniside-out slime cane

- Handmade in the USA

- Unmarked glass

- Thick glass

- Portable- carry it anywhere!