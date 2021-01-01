Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

4.5" Inside-Out Slime Cane Dot Spoon

Buy Here

About this product

The eccentric polka dot peace pipe of your dreams has arrived. This 4.5 inch pipe sports beautiful speckled colored glass and is marked by a detailed inside-out slime cane. Handmade in Savannah Georgia, this work of art is a great piece sure to make your dreams come true!

Highlights:

- 4.5 inch measured pipe
- Iridescent speckled design
- Colored glass
- Made for dry herbs
- Deep bowl for full draws
- Intricate iniside-out slime cane
- Handmade in the USA
- Unmarked glass
- Thick glass
- Portable- carry it anywhere!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!