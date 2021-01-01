About this product

At the crossroads of form and function comes the Marley Natural bubbler, part of the Rise Up limited edition collection.



Boasting an unforgettable design and guaranteed to be a staple in your stash. The pipe has a generous carb diameter, convenient for adding water and clearing smoke. Functionality is not forgotten, from its top of the line eight-slit percalater downstem to the practical splash-and-ash catch.



A standout pipe, the Marley Natural bubbler has a smokey tint and is accented by a red Rise Up emblem, evoking the Jamaican spirit.



Highlights:



- Height: 4.5 inches

- Limited edition Rise Up pipe

- Eight-slit percolator stem

- Built-in ash catcher

- Splashgaurd

- Hand blown borosilicate glass

- Elegant & sleek smoked glass

- Large carb