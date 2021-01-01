Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 4.5 inches
- Joint size: 14/ 18mm male
- 45 degree angled joint
- Male joint
- Showerhead perc
- Tree perc
- Scientific glass
- Contains 18mm female joint
- Dual chamber ashcatcher
- Fits 18mm female jointed water pipes
- Showerhead to tree perc
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Choice of color
- Choice of size
- Height: 4.5 inches
- Joint size: 14/ 18mm male
- 45 degree angled joint
- Male joint
- Showerhead perc
- Tree perc
- Scientific glass
- Contains 18mm female joint
- Dual chamber ashcatcher
- Fits 18mm female jointed water pipes
- Showerhead to tree perc
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Choice of color
- Choice of size
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!