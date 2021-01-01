Loading…
Stash Lab Technologies

4.75" Dichro Frit Cane Pipe

- 4.75 inch measured pipe
- Dichro frit style
- Winter motif
- Colored glass
- Made for dry herbs
- Deep bowl for full draws
- Intricate frit amp design
- Handmade in the USA
- Unmarked glass
- Thick glass
- Portable- carry it anywhere!
- A beautiful hand-blown spoon with a holiday feel!

Don't be fooled by the portability of this piece, it sure is a heavy hitter. This 4.75 inch pipe sports beautiful striping on thick colored glass. In addition to a cool blue winter motif, the pipe also features a deep bowl and thick borosilicate glass. From the artistic minds at Glassheads in Savannah Georgia, this work of art is a great piece to cool down your smoke for the holidays.
