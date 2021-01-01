About this product

Highlights:



- 4.75 inch measured pipe

- Dichro frit style

- Winter motif

- Colored glass

- Made for dry herbs

- Deep bowl for full draws

- Intricate frit amp design

- Handmade in the USA

- Unmarked glass

- Thick glass

- Portable- carry it anywhere!

- A beautiful hand-blown spoon with a holiday feel!



Don't be fooled by the portability of this piece, it sure is a heavy hitter. This 4.75 inch pipe sports beautiful striping on thick colored glass. In addition to a cool blue winter motif, the pipe also features a deep bowl and thick borosilicate glass. From the artistic minds at Glassheads in Savannah Georgia, this work of art is a great piece to cool down your smoke for the holidays.