About this product
Highlights:
- Battery
- Choice Of Color
- USB Charger
- Fits 510 Thread Cartridges
- LED Lighting
- 350mAh Temp Control Battery
- Variable Voltage
- 5-Click On/Off Safety Feature
- Vape Pen
- Adjustable Temperature
- Vape Kit
- Analog Vaporizer
- Battery
- Choice Of Color
- USB Charger
- Fits 510 Thread Cartridges
- LED Lighting
- 350mAh Temp Control Battery
- Variable Voltage
- 5-Click On/Off Safety Feature
- Vape Pen
- Adjustable Temperature
- Vape Kit
- Analog Vaporizer
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!