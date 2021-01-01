Stash Lab Technologies
EYCE has taken classic smoking style and elevated it with an
ultrafunctional design to form the Sidecar. The Sidecar delivers traditional honeycomb filtration in a contemporary form. Crafted from virtually indestructible silicone and borosilicate glass, the Sidecar is extremely durable and portable, making it a standout compared to its all-glass counterparts. The platinum-cured silicone ensures high-heat resistance while also providing flexibility and a comfortable grip.
A heavy-duty glass quartz banger is easily removable and simple to clean. An adjustable neck allows the user to have a personalized experience with every hit. The lid doubles as a built-in concentrate container which is great for on-the-go storage. The base has four tool slots, making it easy to prepare your session.
Highlights:
- Honeycomb filtration
- Platinum-Cured silicone
- Built-In hidden stash jar & material tool
- Removable quartz banger included
- Adjustable neck
- 4 built-in tool slots
- Flared mouthpiece
- Indestructible design
- Lifetime warranty
- Water chamber with removable top
- 12 unique color patterns
- Easy to clean & travel-friendly
Cleaning Your Rig:
We recommend scrubbing with a mild soap solution and warm water. DO NOT use any alcohol solution on your silicone product, alcohol breaks down silicone and is not recommended.
Freezing your silicone unit is also a great way to clean it. Freeze it overnight, then bend and twist the silicone to crack out the residue.
