About this product

EYCE has taken classic smoking style and elevated it with an

ultrafunctional design to form the Sidecar. The Sidecar delivers traditional honeycomb filtration in a contemporary form. Crafted from virtually indestructible silicone and borosilicate glass, the Sidecar is extremely durable and portable, making it a standout compared to its all-glass counterparts. The platinum-cured silicone ensures high-heat resistance while also providing flexibility and a comfortable grip.



A heavy-duty glass quartz banger is easily removable and simple to clean. An adjustable neck allows the user to have a personalized experience with every hit. The lid doubles as a built-in concentrate container which is great for on-the-go storage. The base has four tool slots, making it easy to prepare your session.



Highlights:



- Honeycomb filtration

- Platinum-Cured silicone

- Built-In hidden stash jar & material tool

- Removable quartz banger included

- Adjustable neck

- 4 built-in tool slots

- Flared mouthpiece

- Indestructible design

- Lifetime warranty

- Water chamber with removable top

- 12 unique color patterns

- Easy to clean & travel-friendly



Cleaning Your Rig:

We recommend scrubbing with a mild soap solution and warm water. DO NOT use any alcohol solution on your silicone product, alcohol breaks down silicone and is not recommended.



Freezing your silicone unit is also a great way to clean it. Freeze it overnight, then bend and twist the silicone to crack out the residue.