Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
A true work of wonder, this magic mushroom inspired glass pipe is crafted to highlight the shape and blended colors in a most realistic fashion. At a modest 6 inch length, you can count on this portable piece to accompany on every trip!
Highlights:
- Length: 6 inch length
- Psilocybin mushroom themed design
- Beautiful frit worked bottom
- Hand-worked piece
- Thick glass
- Carb hole on left side
- Carry it anywhere!
- Colored glass
- Made for dry herbs
Highlights:
- Length: 6 inch length
- Psilocybin mushroom themed design
- Beautiful frit worked bottom
- Hand-worked piece
- Thick glass
- Carb hole on left side
- Carry it anywhere!
- Colored glass
- Made for dry herbs
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!