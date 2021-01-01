Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

6" Magic Mushroom Shaped "Shroom" Glass Spoon

Buy Here

About this product

A true work of wonder, this magic mushroom inspired glass pipe is crafted to highlight the shape and blended colors in a most realistic fashion. At a modest 6 inch length, you can count on this portable piece to accompany on every trip!

Highlights:

- Length: 6 inch length
- Psilocybin mushroom themed design
- Beautiful frit worked bottom
- Hand-worked piece
- Thick glass
- Carb hole on left side
- Carry it anywhere!
- Colored glass
- Made for dry herbs
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!