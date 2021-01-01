Loading…
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

8.5" Smoked Glass Steamroller

When it comes to smoking, finding that amazing piece that performs well and looks great is no easy task. Lucky for you, we found a pipe that fits the role. A uniquely distinctive design, this steamroller is highlighted by its rounded ergonomic mouthpiece and hand-blown smoked glass body.

This handheld piece packs a powerful draw, sure to complement and accentuate your herbing ritual. Included is a convenient roll-stopper to prevent messy accidents and devastating falls. Additionally, this steamroller has a "thumb-press" bowl to make packing your desired amount an easy experience.

Highlights:

- Dimensions: 8.47" L x 3.54" W x 2.56" D
- High-quality borosilicate glass
- "Thumb-press" bowl
- Sleek design smoked glass
- Large volume draws
- Roll stopper to prevent spills
- Travel-ready
- Simple cleaning instructions provided
- Heat-resistant glass

Cleaning Directions:

Place glass components in a plastic bag containing 8 oz. of 91% isopropyl alcohol and 2 oz. of table salt. Shake vigorously for approximately 2 minutes. A quick pass with a nylon brush will loosen any remaining residue. Rinse in warm water.
