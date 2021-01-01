About this product

Highlights:



- 7 inch height

- Standing 3.5 inch base width

- Tungsten 3 hole diffused fixed downstem

- Can be Oil Rig / Dab Rig with a Domeless Nail

- Thick 5mm borosilicate glass

- 45 degree mouthpeice

- 14mm female joint

- 14mm male one-hitter bowl included

- Clear glass with black downstem and accents

- Sleek purple Grav decal

- Made in Austin, Texas

- Dual use water pipe & dab rig!



- A versatile piece for everyday use, can be used as water pipe or dab rig. Made from top quality, 50 by 5mm, borosilicate glass. This pipe features a tungsten reinforced showerhead downstem with 3 sidewall facing holes. Combining great quality with amazing value, Grav delivers again.