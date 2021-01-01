Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- 7 inch height
- Standing 3.5 inch base width
- Tungsten 3 hole diffused fixed downstem
- Can be Oil Rig / Dab Rig with a Domeless Nail
- Thick 5mm borosilicate glass
- 45 degree mouthpeice
- 14mm female joint
- 14mm male one-hitter bowl included
- Clear glass with black downstem and accents
- Sleek purple Grav decal
- Made in Austin, Texas
- Dual use water pipe & dab rig!
- A versatile piece for everyday use, can be used as water pipe or dab rig. Made from top quality, 50 by 5mm, borosilicate glass. This pipe features a tungsten reinforced showerhead downstem with 3 sidewall facing holes. Combining great quality with amazing value, Grav delivers again.
- 7 inch height
- Standing 3.5 inch base width
- Tungsten 3 hole diffused fixed downstem
- Can be Oil Rig / Dab Rig with a Domeless Nail
- Thick 5mm borosilicate glass
- 45 degree mouthpeice
- 14mm female joint
- 14mm male one-hitter bowl included
- Clear glass with black downstem and accents
- Sleek purple Grav decal
- Made in Austin, Texas
- Dual use water pipe & dab rig!
- A versatile piece for everyday use, can be used as water pipe or dab rig. Made from top quality, 50 by 5mm, borosilicate glass. This pipe features a tungsten reinforced showerhead downstem with 3 sidewall facing holes. Combining great quality with amazing value, Grav delivers again.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!