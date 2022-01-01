About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 7 inches
- Dual Use Vaporizer
- Advanced Air Temperature Control System
- Automatic Shut-Off Feature
- Electromechanical Design
- Food Safe Aluminum Heating Block
- Handcrafted Using German Technology
- High Performance Heating Cartridge
- Large Digital LED Display
- Strong Diaphragm Pump
- Temperature Between 266°F And 446°F
- Volcano Digital Vaporizer
- Your Choice Of Solid Valve Or Easy Valve
- Balloon Bag Vaporizer
- Digital Vaporizer
- Desktop Vaporizer
- Adjustable Temperature
