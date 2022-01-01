About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 7.5 inches
- Joint size: 14mm male
- Glass Recycler
- Includes 14mm Female Dome And Nail
- Base Width: 3 inches
- Clear Glass
- Colored Glass
- Bent Neck
- Matrix Perc
- Dewar's Joint
- Branded Glass
- Concentrate Recycler
- 45 degree Joint
- 14mm Joint
- Male Joint
- Scientific Glass
- Flared Mouthpiece
- Choice Of Color Accents
