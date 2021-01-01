Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 8 inches
- Mathematix bong
- American glass
- Beaker base
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Deep bowl
- 45 degree joint
- Flared mouthpiece
- Fixed downstem
- Thick glass
- Rubber grommet
