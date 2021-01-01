Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

8" Roll-A-Bong Silicone Bong

About this product

Highlights:

- Height: 8 inches
- Base Width: 1.5 inches
- Dishwasher safe
- Flavorless
- Folds into palm of hand
- Odorless
- Dual use: concentrates & dry herbs
- Glow in the dark
- 45 Degrees joint
- Female joint
- Choice of color
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!