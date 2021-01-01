Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

9" Showerhead to Honeycomb Perc Faberge Egg

Buy Here

About this product

highlights:

- Height: 9 inches
- Joint size: 14mm male
- Diameter Base: 2.75 inches
- 45 degree joint
- Bent neck
- Black glass lipped mouthpiece & base
- Clear glass
- Faberge egg rig
- Scientific glass
- Colored glass
- Dewar's joint
- Honeycomb perc
- Showerhead perc
- Thick glass
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!