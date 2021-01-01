Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
highlights:
- Height: 9 inches
- Joint size: 14mm male
- Diameter Base: 2.75 inches
- 45 degree joint
- Bent neck
- Black glass lipped mouthpiece & base
- Clear glass
- Faberge egg rig
- Scientific glass
- Colored glass
- Dewar's joint
- Honeycomb perc
- Showerhead perc
- Thick glass
