About this product

Highlights:



- 9mm Grav labs chillum

- Super discreet

- Portable pipe

- Thick glass

- Choice of color

- Sleek Grav Labs logo

- Clear glass

- Colored glass



* Decal colors may vary, glass color is guaranteed.



Description:

Simple to use and super portable, the Grav Labs taster chillum is your go-to travel pipe. This piece is an economical choice that doesn't compromise on quality. Conveniently designed to stick in your pocket or purse and go. Choose from a wide variety of colors!