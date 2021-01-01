Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- 9mm Grav labs chillum
- Super discreet
- Portable pipe
- Thick glass
- Choice of color
- Sleek Grav Labs logo
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
* Decal colors may vary, glass color is guaranteed.
Description:
Simple to use and super portable, the Grav Labs taster chillum is your go-to travel pipe. This piece is an economical choice that doesn't compromise on quality. Conveniently designed to stick in your pocket or purse and go. Choose from a wide variety of colors!
