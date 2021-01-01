About this product

Introducing the Alpha Puff- the first ever, complete smoking kit solution. New to the market, this innovative smoking tool covers all the bases. Included is a magnetic grinder, portable water pipe and customized cleaning tool, sleek holders for your Alpha TurboTorch lighter, filters, and papers, and even additional storage compartments to put herb and rolling cones!



Oh, did we mention that it turns into a bubbler? Pour some water in, screw on the mouthpiece and slide in the glass downstem. You are ready to toke hard and heavy on this brilliantly designed polycarbonate pipe. You can break down the Puff Kit into it's separate parts which make it is easy to clean with just soap and water, just remember to take out the papers and lighter.



Alpha Puff Kit Includes:



1.) Magnetic grinder

2.) Screw on water pipe converter and glass downstem

3.) Customized cleaning brush

4.) High quality refillable butane lighter(*lighter does not come filled)

5.) Alpha Cat king size rolling papers and filter tips



Highlights:



- Three sleek storage holders for papers, filters, and TurboTorch lighter

- Comes in a beautiful storage box with complete instructions

- Storage space for 3 pre-rolled aromatic material

- Storage space for herb

- Fits snug in a backpack holder

- Discreet and inconspicuous look makes for perfect outdoor and on-the-go smoking



Instructions for use:



1.) Unscrew the lid and remove the middle portion

2.) Separate the bottom half from the top half

3.) Remove the glass piece, brush cap and remove the Alpha Puff mouth piece from inside the middle portion

4.) Screw the bottom and top pieces back together

5.) Fill the inner core from the top with Water to the desired level

6.) Screw the Alpha Puff mouth piece to the top of the puff kit

7.) Insert the glass Piece and enjoy