Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 14 inches
- Joint size: 18mm
- Female joint
- Clear glass
- Dewar's joint
- Flared mouthpiece
- Inset percolator
- Straight tube bong
- Three pinch ice catcher
- Tree percolator
- Straight tube
- 90 degree joint
- Barrel perc
- Height: 14 inches
- Joint size: 18mm
- Female joint
- Clear glass
- Dewar's joint
- Flared mouthpiece
- Inset percolator
- Straight tube bong
- Three pinch ice catcher
- Tree percolator
- Straight tube
- 90 degree joint
- Barrel perc
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!