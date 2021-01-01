Loading…
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

"Bent Neck Honeycomb" to Tree Perc Water Pipe

About this product

Highlights:

- Joint size: 18mm
- Female joint
- 7 arm tree perc
- Bent neck
- Clear glass
- Scientific glass water pipe
- Thick rounded base
- Clear glass
- Dewar's joint
- 90 degree joint
- Flared mouthpiece
- Honeycomb perc
- Thick glass
