Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

"Bubble Ring" Smoke Trick Kit

About this product

Highlights:

- Blow perfect smoke rings
- Best trick accessory for vaping and hookah(but not exclusive!)
- Made of durable acrylic
- 3 inch measured length
- Portable
- Reusable + simple to clean
- Pocket sized/travel ready
- Multi-color purchasing options
- Package Includes:

- Monkey O's blower
- 2 ounce monkey juice
- Instruction guide
- Mini application sponge
