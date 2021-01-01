Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

"Chili Pepper" Dabber

Buy Here

About this product

Highlights:

- Measured 4 in. length
- Assorted colors- red, yellow, and orange
- Tool for concentrates
- Wax + oil
- Colored glass
- Themed
- Quality glass
- Portable dabber
- The chilliest dab tool!

- Spice things up with the glass chili pepper dab tool. Lightweight and travel ready, colors vary from red, yellow, and orange.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!