About this product
Highlights:
- Measured 4 in. length
- Assorted colors- red, yellow, and orange
- Tool for concentrates
- Wax + oil
- Colored glass
- Themed
- Quality glass
- Portable dabber
- The chilliest dab tool!
- Spice things up with the glass chili pepper dab tool. Lightweight and travel ready, colors vary from red, yellow, and orange.
