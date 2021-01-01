Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 8 inches
- American glass
- Clear glass
- Includes clear funnel pinch bowl slide
- Rubber grommet style joint
- Scientific glass
- Beaker
- Flared mouthpiece
- Fixed downstem
- Scientific glass
- Height: 8 inches
- American glass
- Clear glass
- Includes clear funnel pinch bowl slide
- Rubber grommet style joint
- Scientific glass
- Beaker
- Flared mouthpiece
- Fixed downstem
- Scientific glass
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!