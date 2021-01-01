About this product

Introducing the heat reactive, 7 color changing, wrap-and-rake sidecar bubbler. Its unique design is complimented by the silver fume attribute. The highly skilled process of silver fuming involves a glassblower who vaporizes metallic silver, which binds onto the glass to give it the unmistakable iridescent motif.



Each piece has its own distinct aesthetic depending on the angle and amount of light that reaches the glass during the fuming process. This piece is sure to be a hallmark in your glass collection!



Highlights:



- 7" length

- Silver fumed

- Glass marble side texture

- Carb hole on the left side of the bowl

- Made for dry herbs

- 7 changing colors

- Deep bowl for full draws

- Made from quality borosilicate glass

- Made in the U.S.A.

- Freestanding

- Unmarked glass

- Thick glass