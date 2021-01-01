Loading…
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

14mm Avocado Bowl | Empire Glassworks

About this product

Freshen up your pipe with the 14mm avocado glass bowl. Handblown in California, this artfully crafted piece is made from the highest quality borosilicate glass. This male bowl will be your go-to water pipe accessory. Be sure to complete the avocado trio when you get the avocado hand pipe & water pipe.

Highlights:

- 14mm male joint
- American glass
- Avocado themed design
- Thick glass
- Colored glass
- Recognizable Empire Glassworks bowl piece
