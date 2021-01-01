About this product

Empire Glassworks finally released what we've all been waiting for- an ultimate avocado themed water pipe. You will find the extremely detailed, hand crafted, and high quality avocados from top to bottom.



The bowl is an intricate mini avocado with an ergonomic handle and grip for easy use. The second fruit is nestled inside the pipe and acts as the diffused downstem. And finally, the big life-sized avocado acts as the neck and mouthpiece. On top of being a uniquely beautiful pipe, the design is also conducive for optimal draws and smooth smoke.



Highlights:



- Joint size: 14mm female

- Standing Height: 6 inches

- Features three uniquly placed avacados

- Made in the USA

- Diffused downstem percolater

- Themed pipe

- Thick borosilicate glass

- Fixed downstem

- Clear glass

- Beautifully textured features

- 90 degree joint

- Bent neck