About this product

Made for the adventurous smoker, the world's most portable dab rig is here! This thing sure stands out with it's badass Sherlock mouthpiece and sleek silicone body.



Included is a built in hidden stash jar, a stainless steel poker tool, and a high quality domeless 10mm titanium nail. Most importantly, the rig has a removable stem cap which fits any 10mm slide, nail, or banger. Additionally, this feature makes it easy to clean and add water. On top of all that, the indestructible design is guaranteed with a lifetime warranty. Collect all 9 different colors!



Highlights:



- Hidden oil storage container

- Stainless steel dab tool

- Platinum cured silicone body and stem cap

- Domeless 10mm reversible GR2 titanium nail

- Stem cap is compatible with the EYCE bubbler

- Stem cap fits any 10mm slide, nail, or banger

- Sherlock style mouthpiece with flared lips

- Indestructible design

- Height to top of mouthpiece: 6 inches

- Height to to top of water chamber: 3.5 inches

- Base diameter: 3 inches

- Downstem has 4 sidewall facing holes

- Lifetime warranty

- Water chamber with removable top

- 9 unique color patterns

- Easy to clean & travel with



Limited Lifetime Warranty:



EYCE provides a limited lifetime warranty against manufacturer's defects. If the integrity of this product is impaired in any way that causes failure due to what is considered normal use and wear, EYCE will replace the defective parts following an inspection by their engineering staff. Please go to eycemolds.com/lifetime-warranty/ for complete warranty details and registration form. A $3.00 registration fee will apply. Warranty only covers silicone. Warranty does not cover burnt silicone.



Cleaning Your Rig:



We recommend scrubbing with a mild soap solution and warm water. DO NOT use any alcohol solution on your silicone product, alcohol breaks down silicone and is not recommended.



Freezing your silicone unit is also a great way to clean it. Freeze it over night, then bend and twist the silicone to crack out the residue.