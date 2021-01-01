Loading…
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

12" Grav Beaker Water Pipe- Clear

Buy Here

About this product

This beaker glass water pipe is a beast. Standing at foot tall, its loaded with extra thick borosilicate glass. Designed with a raised ice restriction to prevent splash. Grav Labs sleek black decal and innovative scientific glass combine to create a high quality product with a badass look.

Highlights:

- 12 inch height
- Fixed downstem
- 14mm funnel bowl
- Strong percolation
- Thick borosilicate glass
- Scientific glass
- Clear glass with black Grav Labs decal
- Made in Austin, Texas
