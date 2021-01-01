About this product

Say hello to my little... I mean enormous friend. The deluxe 18 inch ultra sturdy pipe has arrived and it 's the boss of all steamrollers. A guaranteed heavy hitter, sure to lift you to new heights.



Highlights:



- 1.75 inch mouthpiece

- 18mm female joint

- 18mm male slide bowl

- Heat resistant acrylic keck clip included (keck clip is used to attach glass on glass joints and down stems together)

- Sleek Grav Labs logo

- Carb hole