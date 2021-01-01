Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Easy to clean
- Carb hole on the left side of the bowl
- Made for dry herbs
- Deep bowl for full draws
- Made from quality borosilicate glass
- Glow in the dark frog adornment
- Designed and made in the USA
- Unmarked glass
- Thick glass
- Portable- carry it anywhere!
Illuminated frog critter!
This pipe is a nighttime attraction sure to impress all of your friends. When the lights go down, or under a black light, the magic unfolds as the glass lights up. Emerging most prominently from the top of the bowl is a brilliant frog friend!
This worked glass pipe measures a comfortable 4 inches long. You can leave your big clunky pieces behind, because with this illuminated lightweight pipe, you can turn off the lights anywhere!
