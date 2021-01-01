About this product

Handmade in Los Angeles, California, this opal iridescent spoon pipe is a work of beauty. Complimented with a silver fumed design and heat reactive glass, you'll surely be amazed as the piece transforms over time! The smaller 3.5" pipe will easily fit it into your purse or pocket for on-the-go use. The larger 4.5" spoon is a solid staple in every smokers stash!



Highlights:



- Color changing glass

- Handmade in Los Angeles, California

- 3.5" and 4.5" purchasing options

- Silver fumed

- Portable & lightweight

- Beautiful opal iridescence motif

- Affordable dry pipe