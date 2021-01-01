About this product

Sophisticated smoking just upgraded to a new level- introducing the handheld bubbler, part of the Jane West collection. This piece offers smooth filtration without the hassle of a clunky water pipe. The ergonomically designed bubbler fits your hand comfortably and hits wonderfully. Infused cobalt ore defines its deep blue color. Made of premium quality borosilicate glass, the pipe stands a modest 5.5 inches tall.



Highlights:



- Designed by Jane West, made by Grav Labs

- 5-inch height

- 25 x 4mm thick borosilicate glass

- Deep push bowl

- Carb hole on left side

- Transparent blue achieved using 100% pure cobalt ore

- Ergonomic grip and mouthpeice

- Sleek white Jane West decal



About Jane West:



Jane West’s eponymous cannabis-focused lifestyle brand is designed to make the plant’s incredible benefits accessible to everyday women.



Led by the high-profile personality behind Edible Events and Women Grow, Jane West continues to shift the cannabis paradigm with a curated collection of thoughtfully designed accessories, home goods, brand collaborations, and lifestyle content that elevate the user experience.