Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
A contemporary take on a smoking classic, the Jane West steamroller pipe delivers enormous draws. Distinguished by its iconic design, the pipe features ergonomic finger rests, large carb hole, and a lifted exterior bowl. Additionally, the steamroller has a unique inverted mouthpiece and built-in roll stop
Infused cobalt ore defines its deep blue hue. Made of premium quality borosilicate glass, the pipe is 4.25 inches long.
Highlights:
- Designed by Jane West, made by Grav Labs
- 4-inch length
- 16 x 2.5 mm borosilicate glass tubing
- Large lifted exterior funnel bowl
- Inverted mouthpiece
- Carb hole on left side
- Transparent blue achieved using 100% pure cobalt ore
- Ergonomic grip and finger rests
- Deep bowl
- Sleek white Jane West decal
About Jane West:
Jane West’s eponymous cannabis-focused lifestyle brand is designed to make the plant’s incredible benefits accessible to everyday women.
Led by the high-profile personality behind Edible Events and Women Grow, Jane West continues to shift the cannabis paradigm with a curated collection of thoughtfully designed accessories, home goods, brand collaborations, and lifestyle content that elevate the user experience.
Infused cobalt ore defines its deep blue hue. Made of premium quality borosilicate glass, the pipe is 4.25 inches long.
Highlights:
- Designed by Jane West, made by Grav Labs
- 4-inch length
- 16 x 2.5 mm borosilicate glass tubing
- Large lifted exterior funnel bowl
- Inverted mouthpiece
- Carb hole on left side
- Transparent blue achieved using 100% pure cobalt ore
- Ergonomic grip and finger rests
- Deep bowl
- Sleek white Jane West decal
About Jane West:
Jane West’s eponymous cannabis-focused lifestyle brand is designed to make the plant’s incredible benefits accessible to everyday women.
Led by the high-profile personality behind Edible Events and Women Grow, Jane West continues to shift the cannabis paradigm with a curated collection of thoughtfully designed accessories, home goods, brand collaborations, and lifestyle content that elevate the user experience.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!