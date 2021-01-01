About this product

A contemporary take on a smoking classic, the Jane West steamroller pipe delivers enormous draws. Distinguished by its iconic design, the pipe features ergonomic finger rests, large carb hole, and a lifted exterior bowl. Additionally, the steamroller has a unique inverted mouthpiece and built-in roll stop



Infused cobalt ore defines its deep blue hue. Made of premium quality borosilicate glass, the pipe is 4.25 inches long.



Highlights:



- Designed by Jane West, made by Grav Labs

- 4-inch length

- 16 x 2.5 mm borosilicate glass tubing

- Large lifted exterior funnel bowl

- Inverted mouthpiece

- Carb hole on left side

- Transparent blue achieved using 100% pure cobalt ore

- Ergonomic grip and finger rests

- Deep bowl

- Sleek white Jane West decal



About Jane West:



Jane West’s eponymous cannabis-focused lifestyle brand is designed to make the plant’s incredible benefits accessible to everyday women.



Led by the high-profile personality behind Edible Events and Women Grow, Jane West continues to shift the cannabis paradigm with a curated collection of thoughtfully designed accessories, home goods, brand collaborations, and lifestyle content that elevate the user experience.