Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
The new standard of oil infusion, the LEVO extractor works with a variety of oils, butter, and herbs! The simplistic design fits in well on a kitchen counter, fitted with a child-lock safety button, sleek touchscreen + dishwasher safe components. Choose your strength and strain with complete control over your ingredients!
Highlights:
- Choose your strength (and strain!)
- Gentle stirring doesn't aerate ingredients, increasing shelf life
- No solvents, additives or emulsifiers required
- Complete control over your ingredients
- Small batch (minimum of 5 oz and maximum of 16 oz per infusion)
- Child lock for added safety
- Magnetic laboratory stirring allows for efficient infusing
- Dishwasher safe components
- Precise time and temperature controls
- Capacitive touchscreen
- Instruction manual included
- Automatic dispensing & filtration (no more messy straining!)
- An economical choice over pre-made products
