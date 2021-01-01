Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 2.75 inches
- Newest most innovative way to smoke blunts
- Updated design
- Dual-slit diffuser
- Wider body
- Mini discreet size, perfect for on the go use
- Ergonomically placed carb hole
- Spill proof design
- Fits almost all rolled items
- Palm size
- One hitter function
- Both normal and directional air flow carb cap
- Minimizes waste and helps filter out toxins
- Made from high quality borosilicate glass
- Emblazoned Martian design and custom MJ logo on base
How it works:
Fill the King Toke 1/4 with water. Insert your pre-rolled items into the fitted opening. Light, repeat, enjoy!
- Height: 2.75 inches
- Newest most innovative way to smoke blunts
- Updated design
- Dual-slit diffuser
- Wider body
- Mini discreet size, perfect for on the go use
- Ergonomically placed carb hole
- Spill proof design
- Fits almost all rolled items
- Palm size
- One hitter function
- Both normal and directional air flow carb cap
- Minimizes waste and helps filter out toxins
- Made from high quality borosilicate glass
- Emblazoned Martian design and custom MJ logo on base
How it works:
Fill the King Toke 1/4 with water. Insert your pre-rolled items into the fitted opening. Light, repeat, enjoy!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!