Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Package Includes:
Monkey O's blower
2 ounce monkey juice
Instruction guide
Mini application sponge
Highlights:
- Blow perfect smoke rings
- Best trick accessory for vaping and hookah(but not exclusive!)
- Made of durable acrylic
- 3 inch measured length
- Portable
- Reusable + simple to clean
- Pocket sized/travel ready
- Multi-color purchasing options
Monkey O's blower
2 ounce monkey juice
Instruction guide
Mini application sponge
Highlights:
- Blow perfect smoke rings
- Best trick accessory for vaping and hookah(but not exclusive!)
- Made of durable acrylic
- 3 inch measured length
- Portable
- Reusable + simple to clean
- Pocket sized/travel ready
- Multi-color purchasing options
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!