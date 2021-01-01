Stash Lab Technologies
- Sizes: 1-1/4 inches / Slim king size
- Rolling papers
- Chlorine and GMO free
- Gummed interleaved papers
- Organic hemp
- Pure natural arabic gum
- Unbleached papers
- Filter tip
- 50 papers in a pack
- Choice of size
