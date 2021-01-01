Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

3.5" Silver Fumed Color Changing Glass One-Hitter

Buy Here

About this product

Highlights:

- Color changing glass
- Handmade in Los Angeles, California
- 3.5 inch measured length
- Silver fumed
- Portable
- Affordable one-hitter

An affordable stylish chillum.

Handmade in Los Angeles, California, this portable one-hitter is a work of beauty. Complimented with a silver fumed design and heat reactive glass, you'll surely be amazed as the piece transforms over time! With a 3.5" measured body, easily slip it into your purse or pocket for on-the-go use.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!