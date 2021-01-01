Stash Lab Technologies
We bet you haven't seen anything like this before, introducing the one-of-a-kind flying eyeball dab tool. Lightweight and portable, excellent craftsmanship, plus noteworthy detail in the pupil. This piece was made to keep a close eye on your stash!
Highlights:
- Measured 4 in. length
- Ideal for thin oils
- Tool for concentrates
- Colored glass
- Themed Glass
- Quality glass
- Portable dabber
