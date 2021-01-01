Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

'Toker Poker' Master Case

Buy Here

About this product

Highlights:

- Includes hemp wick holder, stainless steel poker, and tamper
- Master case for holding your lighter
- Ergonomic design
- Your choice of color
- Highly versatile tool
- The Swiss Army Knife of smoking accessories!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!