Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Includes hemp wick holder, stainless steel poker, and tamper
- Master case for holding your lighter
- Ergonomic design
- Your choice of color
- Highly versatile tool
- The Swiss Army Knife of smoking accessories!
- Includes hemp wick holder, stainless steel poker, and tamper
- Master case for holding your lighter
- Ergonomic design
- Your choice of color
- Highly versatile tool
- The Swiss Army Knife of smoking accessories!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!