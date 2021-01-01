Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

"Turtle Themed Glass" Chillum with Colored Marbles

Buy Here

About this product

Highlights:
- Worked marbles accent the shell
- Gold and silver fumed bowl
- Measured 3.5 inches
- Colored marble feet
- Handmade in Savannah, Georgia
- Animal themed
- Thick glass
- Ultra-portable piece
- Multiple colors available
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!