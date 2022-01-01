About this product
Highlights:
- USB Charger
- 350mAh Battery
- LED Lighting
- Length: 3.25"
- Fits 510 Thread Cartridges
- Allows Voltage Adjustment
- Pre-Heat Option
- Vape Pen
- Adjustable Temperature
- Vape Kit
- Analog Vaporizer
- Designed And Developed In The USA
