About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 7 inches
- Dual Use Vaporizer
- Electromechanical Design
- Food Safe Aluminum Heating Block
- Handcrafted Using German Technology
- High Performance Heating Cartridge
- Strong Diaphragm Pump
- Temperature Between 266°F And 446°F
- Volcano Classic Vaporizer
- Your Choice Of Solid Valve Or Easy Valve
- Balloon Bag Vaporizer
- Analog Vaporizer
- Desktop Vaporizer
- Adjustable Temperature
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!